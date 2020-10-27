IPL 2020: Three held for cricket betting in Bengaluru

Two persons were arrested at Malleswaram on Monday (Oct. 26) for booking money on the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

They were personally paying money to those who won the bet and recovering money from those who lost it, they said.

Police seized Rs 13.5 lakh from their possession. In the second case, one person was arrested for encouraging people for cricket betting. Police seized Rs 85,000 from him.

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League is being held across three venues in the UAE.