IPL 2020: Three held for cricket betting in Bengaluru

By Pti

Bengaluru, Oct 27: Three people have been arrested in the city in separate cases for running cricket betting rackets in the city, police said on Tuesday (Oct. 27).

Two persons were arrested at Malleswaram on Monday (Oct. 26) for booking money on the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

They were personally paying money to those who won the bet and recovering money from those who lost it, they said.

Police seized Rs 13.5 lakh from their possession. In the second case, one person was arrested for encouraging people for cricket betting. Police seized Rs 85,000 from him.

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League is being held across three venues in the UAE.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 20:37 [IST]
