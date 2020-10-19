Cricket
IPL 2020: Tim Seifert replaces injured Ali Khan in KKR squad

By
Tim Seifert
Tim Seifert will link up with the KKR squad soon.

Bengaluru, October 19: Kolkata Knight Riders have drafted in New Zealand's dashing wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert as a replacement for injured American fast bowler Ali Khan in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 being held in the UAE.

The 25-year-old, who has played three One-day Internationals and 24 T20Is for the Black Caps, is known for his big-hitting prowess in the shorter versions of the game.

The PTI news agency quoted a report from ESPNcricinfo website which confirmed Seifert as a replacement for Khan, whose maiden stint at the cash-rich T20 league ended without any game time due to a side strain that he suffered while playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

According to another report in Kiwi publication Stuff, Seifert's domestic team, Northern Districts, had confirmed that the cricketer was another absentee for the upcoming Plunket Shield.

It may be recalled that Khan, who had become the first cricketer from the US to be signed by an IPL franchise, was ruled out of the tournament on October 7.

IPL 2020: KKR's American pacer Ali Khan ruled out of tournament due to injury

The two-time champions had signed Khan as a replacement for the injured English seamer Harry Gurney ahead of IPL 2020.

Khan, who was born in Punjab, Pakistan, relocated to Ohio with his parents when he was 18. Since then, he has been a regular figure in several T20 tournaments within the US and across the globe like the CPL, Pakistan Super League, Global T20 and Bangladesh Premier League.

Know all about Ali Khan

The 29-year-old was part of the recent title-winning Trinbago Knight Riders squad in the CPL, which was played in August-September where he picked up eight wickets in the tournament.

It is presumed that Khan carried the side strain from the CPL into the IPL.

More IPL 2020 News

Story first published: Monday, October 19, 2020, 13:22 [IST]
