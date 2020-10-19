IPL 2020: Tim Seifert replaces injured Ali Khan in KKR squad

The 25-year-old, who has played three One-day Internationals and 24 T20Is for the Black Caps, is known for his big-hitting prowess in the shorter versions of the game.

The PTI news agency quoted a report from ESPNcricinfo website which confirmed Seifert as a replacement for Khan, whose maiden stint at the cash-rich T20 league ended without any game time due to a side strain that he suffered while playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

According to another report in Kiwi publication Stuff, Seifert's domestic team, Northern Districts, had confirmed that the cricketer was another absentee for the upcoming Plunket Shield.

It may be recalled that Khan, who had become the first cricketer from the US to be signed by an IPL franchise, was ruled out of the tournament on October 7.

The two-time champions had signed Khan as a replacement for the injured English seamer Harry Gurney ahead of IPL 2020.

Khan, who was born in Punjab, Pakistan, relocated to Ohio with his parents when he was 18. Since then, he has been a regular figure in several T20 tournaments within the US and across the globe like the CPL, Pakistan Super League, Global T20 and Bangladesh Premier League.

The 29-year-old was part of the recent title-winning Trinbago Knight Riders squad in the CPL, which was played in August-September where he picked up eight wickets in the tournament.

It is presumed that Khan carried the side strain from the CPL into the IPL.