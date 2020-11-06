IPL 2020: Trent Boult will be back for final: Rohit Sharma

Kiwi left-arm paceman Boult dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane in the very first over to derail DC chase as he returned impressive figures of two for nine from two overs.

Boult and Jasprit Bumrah literally blew away DC with a fierry opening burst which saw them taking three wickets without giving a run.

Though Boult did not return after the 14th over, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma allayed any fitness concerns and said he hopes him to be ready for the final.

Big worry for Mumbai Indians; Trent Boult leaves field with groin injury

"I've not seen him (Boult). But he seems okay. I don't think it's a big problem. Three-day rest and he should be back on the park," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

DC never recovered from the lethal early burst from the pace duo, who have 49 wickets between them in IPL 2020 and their eventual 143 for eight was much more than they looked destined for.

Bumrah and Boult blow away Delhi Capitals as Mumbai Indians march into final

DC needed a blistering start to have a chance of chasing down a big target, but instead, they became the first IPL team to be three down without scoring a run.

Boult and Bumrah were rested for MI's heavy loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game of the regular season and the refreshed pacemen were bang on the money on their return.

Afrer Boult dismissed Shaw and Rahane in the first over, Bumrah castled Shikhar Dhawan with an unplayable searing yorker.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer also fell to the brilliant Bumrah prior to Rishabh Pant being sent on his way by Krunal Pandya to leave Delhi reeling on 41 for five.

Marcus Stoinis (65 from 46) and Axar Patel (42 off 33) salvaged some pride, and DC must regroup before facing either SRH or Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday for the right to play MI in the final.