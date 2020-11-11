IPL 2020: Victorious Mumbai Indians players credit hunger and working on nitty gritties for fifth IPL trophy

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | IPL 2021: LATEST UPDATES | IPL 2020 STATS

Quinton de Kock: The MI opener - who had a fantastic season for the franchise - said after the final, "Mumbai have a great set up, so we've been able to move with the gym work and training and stuff. We're reaping the rewards today for it. It's a great feeling." "I think this year because there were so many questions around Mumbai in general, whether we can win back to back, we put in the extra effort. You can see it's paid off. We worked extra hard on the nitty gritties."

Kieron Pollard: If last year's one-run win over Chennai Super Kings was an absolute cliffhanger, skipper Rohit Sharma's fluent 68 made it a walk in the park this year for Mumbai as they chased down the target of 157 in 18.4 overs with five wickets in hand.

"It's a great feeling. I've been here 11 years, fifth trophy. No one sees the planning and training, it's pressure playing for a franchise like this," MI veteran Kieron Pollard. The West Indian swashbuckler added: "The number of trophies, the amount of work, the number of players who go on to play for their countries, I think we'll have to say so (that this is the best T20 franchise)."

Krunal Pandya: The India all-rounder - who is also a crucial member of MI's core - pinned it on the hunger of the players. "It's the hunger. The way we went about the games, there was always 100 per cent. A lot of credit goes to how we prepared. One month before we came, everyone knew their roles." "Everyone was in good shape, just executing what they were doing in the nets."

Suryakumar Yadav: The MI star, who is knocking at the doors of the national side with his consistent performances in the IPL as well as in the domestic circuit, attributed the success to preparation and following the process.

"Preparations, processes and routine are important. the team just said one thing - we'll take care of this. You go and express yourself," Suryakumar concluded.

Jasprit Bumrah: The star India seamer has been the pace spearhead for Mumbai Indians in the last three-four years. Bumrah - the second-highest wicket-taker of the season with 27 wickets to his name - said the title is more special because of the tough circumstances the tournament was played in given the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"...we have worked very hard, we started preparing much earlier before other teams, we worked through the process, all of which has got us a lot of results. We wanted to break the jinx of winning every alternative year - the goal has been achieved now. "It means a great deal (about playing the IPL), the pandemic has been such a shock, everyone has been stuck at home," he said.