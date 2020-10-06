IPL 2020: Twitter reacts to Mumbai Indians duo Pollard and Anukul stunning catches

Pollard took his stunner at a crucial juncture in the match to dismiss the dangerous Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler, who was just abour to cut loose.

In the third ball of the 13th over, Buttler tried to play a big shot off MI pacer James Pattinson, but Pollard, who was fielding at long-on, jumped high in the air like a basketball star to complete the catch despite a juggle.

Meanwhile, Anukul Roy, who was on as a substitute for Suryakumar Yadav, pulled off the stunner of the night to dismiss Mahipal Lomror.

In the first ball of the ninth over, Lomror attempted to up the ante against Mumbai spinner Rahul Chahar, and once the ball went up in the air, Roy ran backwards before timing his dive to perfection to complete a marvelous catch.

This IPL 2020 has seen some bad fielding with many sitters being put down, but we surely have seen some impossible being made possible this year especially with boundary save and some stunning catches.

The two attempts also pleased the cricket fanatics on social media, in which some felt nobody, but Pollard could take that catch.

Here are some of the reactions:

