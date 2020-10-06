IPL 2020: Twitter reacts to Mumbai Indians duo Pollard and Anukul stunning catches

Bengaluru, October 6: Match 20 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals witnessed a couple of stunning catches as Kieron Pollard the usual suspect and super sub Anukul Roy grabbed two in the air.
Pollard took his stunner at a crucial juncture in the match to dismiss the dangerous Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler, who was just abour to cut loose.
In the third ball of the 13th over, Buttler tried to play a big shot off MI pacer James Pattinson, but Pollard, who was fielding at long-on, jumped high in the air like a basketball star to complete the catch despite a juggle.
Meanwhile, Anukul Roy, who was on as a substitute for Suryakumar Yadav, pulled off the stunner of the night to dismiss Mahipal Lomror.
In the first ball of the ninth over, Lomror attempted to up the ante against Mumbai spinner Rahul Chahar, and once the ball went up in the air, Roy ran backwards before timing his dive to perfection to complete a marvelous catch.
This IPL 2020 has seen some bad fielding with many sitters being put down, but we surely have seen some impossible being made possible this year especially with boundary save and some stunning catches.
The two attempts also pleased the cricket fanatics on social media, in which some felt nobody, but Pollard could take that catch.
Here are some of the reactions:
HA HA HA.... only @KieronPollard55 can take such catches consistently! 😋#MIvRR #IPL2020— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 6, 2020
Two match changing, match winning catches from Anukul Roy and Kieron Pollard tonight.— Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 6, 2020
Pollard as batsman, bowler and fielder has been marvellous again for #MI. Incredible effort to dismiss Butler!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 6, 2020
"Only Kieron Pollard could've done this!"— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 6, 2020
Jos the wicket we wanted! Use an emoji to describe this POLLARD stunner 😍#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #MIvRR @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/FEk5rLFeLB— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 6, 2020
ANU-COOL!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 6, 2020
A stunning catch by the substitute fielder, Anukul Roy to dismiss Mahipal Lomror.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/feaYjH4RNg
.@mipaltan continue to create a dent in the @rajasthanroyals batting lineup.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 6, 2020
And a stunning catch by Anukul Roy. It’s always tough when the ball is going behind, over your head.#MIvRR #IPL2020
Top 4 Moments of the Match:-— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) October 6, 2020
1) The Shot by SuryaKumar Yadav for Six of Archer 🔥
2) Anukul Roy Catch 🔥
3) Kieron Pollard Catch of Buttler 👏🔥
4) Jasprit Bumrah 4 wickets haul. 🔥#MIvRR #MIvsRR #RRvsMI #RRvMI pic.twitter.com/ADpT8goZFT
