IPL 2020: UAE's Emirates Cricket Board confirms receiving official letter from BCCI

"We have received the (official) letter and now wait on the decision from the Indian Government which will ink the final deal. This is a massive movement of people and equipment and we now need to bring in the experts to discuss all aspects of UAE hosting the IPL.

"This includes the Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Sports and Tourism Bodies and the respective Government entities including the health authorities," said ECB Secretary General Mubashir Usmani in an official statement.

The BCCI has already written to the Indian Government seeking permission to shift the IPL 2020 to the UAE. The IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel had recently said the IPL 13 will be held in the Emirates from September 19 to November 8, though a final decision will be taken at the IPL Governing Council meeting, which is due some time this week.

Earlier, an Emirates Cricket Board official had told MyKhel that ECB is quite ready to handle the responsibility if IPL 2020 comes their way.

"We know it is a big tournament but we are ready to handle the responsibility. In fact, we have the experience of staging IPL in the past (in 2014), even if a part of it, so we know what to expect in terms of teams' logistics and other cricketing needs," he said.

UAE is not really new to hosting the IPL bash either. The opening ceremony and the first leg of the IPL 2014 were staged in the UAE because of the Indian general election. The IPL 2009 too was staged away from home in South Africa because of the general elections.