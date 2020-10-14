IPL 2020: Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni do not feature in Simon Doull, Ian Bishop, Michael Slater's Dream11 Fantasy teams

New Delhi, October 14: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 already reached its first half, cricket experts have started picking up their favourite players from the tournament and started forming their own Fantasy Dream11 teams.

So far every team has played at least seven games in the tournament and we have witnessed brilliant performances from the best players in the business.

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, ex-West Indies bowler Ian Bishop, and former Australia cricketer Michael Slater opted to pick their fantasy sides, considering the performance of the players.

Surprisingly, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma, and Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni didn't find a place the fantasy sides of all three cricketers.

Here's who figured out in whose fantasy team:

Simon Doull: Doull picked up RCB's explosive batsman AB de Villiers as the captain of his team and named Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Kieron Pollard as the vice-captain. De Villiers has been a force to reckon with in the tournament while West Indies cricketer Pollard has done phenomenally well for his team so far. The former NZ cricketer picked Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper. However, there was no place for Virat Kohli in his Playing XI. Doull's Fantasy XI: AB de Villiers (C), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kieron Pollard (VC), Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada. Ian Bishop Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop picked Kieron Pollard as the captain of his Dream11 fantasy team and picked Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer as the vice-captain of his team. Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya also featured in his team. The veteran commentator chose Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada and Yuzvendra Chahal in his Dream11 side. Ian Bishop's Dream11 side: Kieron Pollard (C), KL Rahul (wk), Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. Michael Slater: Former Australia captain Michael Slater named Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer as the captain of his side. For vice-captain's role, he chose AB de Villiers. He also included Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan and AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper) in his middle-order. Slater picked three spinners in his team in Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan and Krunal Pandya. Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult were the pacers he picked. Michael Slater's Dream11 side: Shreyas Iyer (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan, AB de Villiers (VC), Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada.