IPL 2020: Warner admits being nervous when Pooran was smashing the ball out of the park

Pooran struck 7 sixes and 5 fours to bring up his first fifty in the IPL and also the fastest fifty of the season during Match 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday (October 8).

However, the West Indian failed to take KXIP across the line and Warner, who was relieved with result, admitted that he was little nervous when Pooran was going all guns blazing in the middle at one stage.

"Enjoyed it, but was a little nervous when Nicholas was hitting them out with four overs to get in. I played with him in Bangladesh and when he's hitting it clean, you always think hard," he said.

KXIP were all out for 132 in 16.5 overs to slump to a 69-run loss, their fifth defeat - and fourth on the trot - in six matches to remain at the bottom of the IPL points table.

The man who led the SRH's bowling attack was once again Rashid Khan, who produced an impressive 3 for 12 spell. And Warner was all praise for the Afghan leggie.

"Rashid obviously gets shown a lot of respect, he's a world class bowler and it's nice to have him. Obviously it's disappointing and sad for Bhuvi but having him (Rashid) out gives others opportunities and we did okay," he said.

Warner, who made 52 off 40 balls and shared a 160-run opening stand with Jonny Bairstow (97), said he loves batting with England batsman.

"We love batting with each other. At the moment, I am just rotating strike for him. We enjoy batting with each other. If we apply pressure by coming at them. We have got a tough game against RR, have to start fresh again," Warner concluded.