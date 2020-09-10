IPL 2020: Watch out these 5 IPL debutantes who can rock the tournament

1. Tom Banton - Kolkata Knight Riders

The 21-year-old Englishman has forced the world to sit up and take notice of him in the last year or so. A ferocious hitter of the ball, Banton came to limelight in last year's Vitality T20 Blast when he amassed more than 500 runs in just 13 games. His strike-rate was an awesome 160 and had a hundred to boot with. Banton also made fireworks in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and in the recent T20I series against Australia. Banton will not get too many games in the IPL 2020 because the Kolkata Knight Riders already have an impressive foreign line-up in Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins. But he will be eager to grab the chances that come his way.

2. Alex Carey - Delhi Capitals

Carey is not a new face like Banton. The 29-year-old South Australian has been around for a while now and has played 36 ODIs and 30 T20Is. He is an explosive batsman and likes to open the innings. But in the Australian set-up he plays as a wicketkeeper batsman who comes down the order and could play a similar role for Delhi Capitals as a batsman in the IPL 2020. Carey showed his prowess in the Big Bash League 2018-19 for Adelaide Strikers when he emerged tournament's second highest run-getter.

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have always given opportunities to young players and Sanju Samson is the biggest example. Yashasvi, the player of the series in this year's ICC U19 World Cup, came up through the Under-19 ranks and carries the reputation of being the next big thing in Indian cricket. He could make an impact in the IPL 2020.

4. Kamlesh Nagarkoti - Kolkata Knight Riders

Nagarkoti, a pace bowler from Rajasthan, came to limelight through the Under-19 World Cup in 2018 when India grabbed the trophy. He can bowl in excess of 140 kmph quite consistently and the Knight Riders bought him ahead of IPL 2018. But an unfortunate injury prevented him from playing in IPL 2018 and 2019. But now Nagarkoti has recovered from his injuries and will be hoping that he can make his debut in IPL 2020 and impress for Knight Riders.

5. Chris Green - Kolkata Knight Riders

The South African-born Australian off-spinner is a pretty new face for Indian fans as he is yet to make international debut. But he has already played 93 T20s across Vitality T20 Blast, Pakistan Super League, Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League and the Global T20 in Canada. The 26-year-old has a little unusual action and also had to go through three-month corrective ban earlier this year. But he came back strongly and captained Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL 2020 where they reached semifinals. Green will be eager to impress with Knight Riders.