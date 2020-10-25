IPL 2020: We are starting to get some momentum as a team: Arshdeep Singh after KXIP’s stunning win over SRH

With the win against SRH on Saturday, the KXIP kept their playoff chances alive. Halfway through the season, the KL Rahul-led side were almost out of the running, but four wins on the trot have seen the Punjab side turn around their season.

Arshdeep Singh along with Man-of-the-match Chris Jordan put up a scintillating show with the ball to guide Punjab to a stunning win. After KXIP put up 126 on the board, the bowlers stepped up as they bowled out SRH for 114.

SRH needed 26 runs in the last four overs to win. The Punjab bowlers put up a thrilling show as they picked up seven wickets to notch up the win. Arshdeep and Jordan picked up three wickets each to guide Punjab to an all-important win.

After Arshdeep removed Vijay Shankar, the cards just fell. Speaking about their turnaround, Arshdeep said, “We saw an opportunity for the win and tried our best and thankfully, it went our way. The plan was to bowl it into the wicket and bowl as many slower balls and it worked.

“I have been backed up really well by the management and good that we are starting to get some momentum as a team. The plan was to keep it simple and let them hit on the bigger side and it worked,” Arshdeep said at the post match press conference.

After turning their season around with four back-to-back wins, Arshdeep said the team was taking in one game at a time. “We are not looking that far and taking it game by game. After we won that Super Over, the belief has been great in squad. We believe that we can do anything that is needed for the team. We just stuck to our plans and it said off,” said Arshdeep.

Arshdeep was full of praise for his teammate Ravi Bishnoi who has been playing an important role for the KXIP. Bishnoi bowled an economical spell against SRH, giving away just 13 runs and picking up a wicket from his four overs.

“Ravi has been really exceptional for us. He has been bowling really well. The main thing is that his overs are very economical. And when he gets a chance, he gives us a major breakthrough,” said Arshdeep.

Following the win, the KL Rahul-led KXIP are placed fifth on the points table with ten points from eleven matches.