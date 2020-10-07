IPL 2020: We need match-winners, as many as possible: KXIP coach Wasim Jaffer

The KL Rahul-led Punjab team will look to turn around their fortunes as they lie at the bottom of the table with only one win out of the five matches played so far.

Ahead of their match against David Warner-led Sunrisers, coach Wasim Jaffer opened up about their line-up. With just one win in their pocket, one can expect a shake-up in the line-up. In an interview published in the KXIP website, coach Wasim Jaffer provided an update of the possible changes in the line-up.

"It should happen soon. As I said, it needs to happen sooner than later. We don't want to bring them when every game is a must win game. Hopefully, we will have those guys featuring soon," said Jaffer.

The KXIP batting coach added that Chris Gayle has been looking in fine form in the nets, timing the ball well and clearing the fence with ease. "Chris looks very much ready and is keen to get on to the park, he has been training really well and has looked really good in the nets," Jaffer said. The website was quoting Jaffer from an interview in a leading publication.

"He is such an impact player, we all know what he can do. I hope he turns up and turns it on straightaway and changes the tide for all of us. He looks hungry and that is a very good sign for the franchise.

"I am hoping he plays quickly. We need match-winners, as many as possible. Not just for the next game, also for the rest of the tournament as he can easily win you four-five games on his own," added Jaffer.

If Gayle and Mujeeb are to be included, then the team combination would have to be rejigged considerably given the rule of having only four overseas players. Nicholas Pooran has been firing with the bat and Sheldon Cottrell has performed well in the powerplay overs, so if Gayle is to be included in the team, it would call for selection headaches, and that is something Jaffer and the rest of the KXIP management are very much aware about.

As pointed out earlier by KXIP batsman Mandeep Singh, the Punjab team will have to win seven out of their remaining nine matches to stand a chance of qualifying. And to bring around the change the Punjab team will have to quickly to do something.

In their match against SRH on the Thursday, the KL Rahul-led may field a considerably different side.

Source: Kings XI Punjab website