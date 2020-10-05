IPL 2020: Will see which of our players fit in our plans for tomorrow's match: RR skipper Steve Smith

And with defending champions Mumbai Indians up for them next, the Rajasthan team will need to get their act back on track. The Royals batsmen, who looked menacing in the first two matches, have not looked that destructive lately. And they will need to bring out their A-game against a confident Mumbai team in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Speaking on the eve of the match, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said, "The last two games haven't gone to plan for us after what was a really good start to the tournament. But I guess that's the way T20 cricket goes sometimes. We have been outplayed by the opposition on both occasions."

Smith further added, "Hopefully, I am able to score a few runs tomorrow. I've missed out on the last two games but that happens."

The Royals captain along with the coaching staff might need to rejig the line-up ahead of their game against the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

"We will see which of our players fit in our plans for tomorrow's match and fit in certain scenarios in the game and try and get the best match-ups for Mumbai," signed off the Royals skipper.

(With inputs from PTI)