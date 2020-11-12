IPL 2020 witnesses increase in fan engagement and viewership

The report found that 60 per cent of fantasy sports users claim to follow sports more than before because of fantasy sports.

Further, a user-based survey conducted by Dream11, the title sponsor of IPL 2020, on October 21 found that 79 per cent of the users who create their teams on Dream11 watch every match of IPL as they like to closely follow the performance of the players they have chosen in their team.

Sports brands and associations have acknowledged that fantasy sports engage sports fans meaningfully on various levels.

As per the survey, a 28 per cent increase in viewership has also been reported compared to IPL 2019.

The fan activity and engagement was witnessed on the fantasy sports app and Dream11. The platform experienced a surge of 44.4 per cent traffic volume as against the IPL 2019 final.

The Dream11 IPL 2020 had many firsts to its credit. For the first time, the title sponsor was a sports brand. Fan engagement was driven digitally by creating digital fan walls in the stadium and the commentary box.

IPL 2020 heralds a digital revolution

The four large virtual fan walls include pre-recorded videos of cheerleaders on branded walls of sponsors. IPL teams like Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals launched digital initiatives to connect with fans.

MI launched 'MI Live' and 'Paltan Play' and Rajasthan Royals started a community-based programme called 'Super Royals'.

IPL 2020: Team Bana Lo takes internet by storm

"Fantasy sports has increasingly become integral to fan engagement with every IPL. Sports fans are at the centre of everything we do, and we've integrated our users in all Dream11 IPL match activations," said Dream11's Chief Markeeting Officer Vikrant Mudaliar.

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel shared Mdaliar's views, "It's equally heartening to see how Dream11 has integrated its users in all Dream11 IPL match activations. The match countdown, Dream11 Champion Fans wall and the Virtual guest box have all been brought about to bring the fans to the forefront."

(Source: Media Release)