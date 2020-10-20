IPL 2020: You’re talking about process, but the process of selection itself is wrong: Former cricketer slams Dhoni

After falling to a seven-wicket defeat to the Rajasthan Royals, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni drew criticism for his comments stating that the CSK youngsters lacked spark.

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth lashed out at Dhoni and raised questions on his selection process as Chennai’s horrid show this season continued.

After Chennai lost to Rajasthan in Abu Dhabi, Dhoni had said, “It's not always supposed to go your way. We have to see if the process was wrong. Result is a by-product of the process, but the fact still remains that if you're focused on the process then the undue pressure of the result doesn't enter the dressing room.”

While speaking to Star Sports Tamil, former cricketer Srikkanth lashed out at Dhoni’s comments and said that Dhoni was undoubtedly a 'great cricketer’ but his views after the loss to Royals won’t be accepted.

Reacting to Dhoni’s comments, Srikkanth said, “I won’t accept what Dhoni is saying. This talk of process, process.. I won’t agree with that. You’re talking about process, but the process of selection itself is wrong.”

He further stated that Dhoni’s comments that the youngsters lacked spark was ridiculous. “A guy like Jagadeesan.. you’re saying youngsters don’t have spark, does Kedar Jadhav have spark? Did Piyush Chawla show spark?

“Come on, this is all ridiculous, I will not accept his answers today. By going on and on about the process, CSK’s tournament is going to end. By saying that they will give opportunities from now to youngsters… come on, Jagadeesan showed some spark.

“At least Karn Sharma was getting wickets even if he was expensive. Piyush Chawla was brought into the attack after the match was done and dusted,” the 60-year-old said on Star Sports Tamil after the match.

He further added, “Dhoni is a great cricketer. There is no doubt about that. But I won’t accept him saying that the ball didn’t grip. I won’t accept that.”

Placed at the bottom of the table with only three wins from ten matches, CSK will have to turn it around immediately if they are to salvage their season. The Chennai Super Kings next face Mumbai Indians on Friday.