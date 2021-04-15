IPL 2021: A bitter pill to swallow: David Warner after SRH’s six-run loss to RCB

IPL 2021: Shahbaz, Maxwell lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to six-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

After opting to bowl first, Sunrisers did well to restrict Bangalore to 149/8. Glenn Maxwell’s 41-ball 59 helped the Virat Kohli-led side put up what looked like an average total - but in the end a match-winning one.

Captain Kohli also added 33 off 29 before Jason Holder sent the skipper back. But in response the Bangalore bowlers put up a spirited display as they restricted Hyderabad to 143/9 to secure a six run win.

SRH were in control with skipper Warner leading from the front with a 37-ball 54 knock. But much-like Tuesday’s Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders’ match, the Hyderabad line-up collapsed as SRH failed to chase down the target.

With Wednesday’s win, RCB have gotten the season off with two consecutive victories. On the other hand, SRH have lost two on the trot.

Having lost two in a row, SRH skipper Hyderabad was left bitterly disappointed. Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Warner said, “A big bitter pill to swallow. Obviously Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) batted well, but our bowlers did well to restrict them to 149.

“It’s about building partnerships. We needed one or two batsmen to finish the job. There was still plenty of time left in the game to chase the total down. It hurts,” said the skipper.

Hyderabad will be playing the next three games at the same venue. Speaking about playing at the Chidambaram Stadium, Warner said, “We have another three games here, the wickets are going to get better here. We need to try to take powerplay wickets and need to have one big partnership in the middle. The last four games here the team batting second should've won the game. Last night's game was an example and we played an identical game,” said Warner.

Hyderabad will face defending champions Mumbai Indians at the same venue on Saturday.