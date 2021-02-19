IPL 2021: Arjun Tendulkar reveals why he would like to play for Mumbai Indians

"Since childhood, I have always been a die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians. I would like to thank coaches, owners, and support staff for showing faith in me. I am excited to join the MI paltan," Arjun said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their Twitter handle.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) Player Auction held on Thursday (February 18), defending champions Mumbai Indians picked up Arjun Tendulkar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, and Piyush Chawla. Arjun was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhs.

Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan said all-rounder Arjun will need to prove himself in the upcoming edition of the league. "I have spent a lot of time in the nets, trying to teach him some tricks of the trade, he is a hardworking kid, he is keen on learning, it is an exciting part. The added pressure of being Sachin Tendulkar's son will always be on him, it is something he needs to live with, the environment of the team will help him," Zaheer had said during a virtual press conference.

"It will help him become a good cricketer, how many times a youngster gets picked in the auction and everyone is talking about him, he has to prove himself and he has to show everyone he has the goods," he added.