IPL 2021 Auction: 3 teams that could bid for England batsman James Vince after watching his BBL heroics

New Delhi, February 11: England batsman James Vince starred in the all-important final between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21.

The explosive right-handed batsman from Hampshire played a match-winning knock of 95 off 60 deliveries to propel Sydney Sixers to 188 for six in the stipulated 20 overs.

The 29-year-old cricketer's performance in the final, which was laced with ten boundaries and three maximums, must have definitely drawn the attention of several franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction.

James Vince was awarded the player of the match for his match-winning knock in the final. Also, the right-handed batsman did exceedingly well in the BBL 10 as he emerged as the second-leading run-scorer in the domestic T20 league. In 16 games, Vince amassed 537 runs with 98* being his highest. He averaged a healthy 38.35 and scored at a superb strike-rate of 143.58. Vince slammed four half-centuries and smashed 59 boundaries and 11 maximums in the tournament.

Vince might trigger a bidding war on February 18 during the IPL 2021 Auction in Chennai and we take a look at the possible franchises that would be going after him.

Chennai Super Kings: The MS Dhoni-led side needs just one overseas batsman to buy in the IPL 2021 auction as a replacement to former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson. In IPL 2020, CSK failed to get to a bright start and that was one of the biggest reasons for the team's dismal show in the UAE. Chennai would be looking to improve their batting line-up and blood in an explosive overseas batsman who could demolish the opposition bowlers and utilise the power-play overs to the fullest. Along with Faf du Plessis, Vince could be the perfect opening partner to the senior Protea cricketer. Royal Challengers Bangalore: The Virat Kohli-led side released Australia captain Aaron Finch ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction and would be looking to buy a few quality overseas players to bolster their top-order. The RCB batting line-up heavily relies on the shoulders of captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain AB de Villiers and inclusion of a destructive batsman like Vince could bring variety and give batting depth to the Bangalore-based franchise. RCB coach Simon Katich and Director of Cricket Mike Hesson could look to go after Vince in the IPL auction and rope in the services of the explosive batsman. Rajasthan Royals: Rajasthan Royals have three slots of overseas players' up for grabs going into the IPL 2021 Auction. Having released Australia's star batsman Steven Smith ahead of the new edition, Rajasthan Royals have a budget of Rs 35.85 in their purse. The void created by a player of Smith's calibre can only be filled up by another cricketer who comes with a reputation of scoring consistently. Vince fits that criterion and would be a brilliant addition to the side which certainly needs to improve its batting attack. As many as 1097 players have registered for the much-awaited IPL auction to be held in Chennai on February 18 with most entries coming from the West Indies (56) followed by Australia (42) and South Africa (38).