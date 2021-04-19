IPL 2021: Blake wants De Villiers to come out of international retirement

Blake, himself an avid cricket fan, wants De Villiers to appear in the national colours as early as the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in October.

De Villiers himself is keen to play the T20 World Cup in India later this year, and is supposed to discuss the subject with national team head coach Mark Boucher towards the end of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

"Wow de Villiers is on a different level. South Africa come on you need this man," Blake tweeted after the versatile South African's breathtaking innings against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 10 of IPL 2021 in Chennai on Sunday.

AT the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, the South African had made a terrfic 34-ball 76 to fashin his team's 38-run crushing victory.

Wow de Villiers is on a different level. South Africa 🇿🇦 come on you need this man. @ABdeVilliers17 @OfficialCSA — Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) April 18, 2021

Olympic silver medallist Blake, who is also the youngest 100M world champion, had earlier expressed his desire to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore because of Virat Kohli and de Villiers' presence in the side.

"We're lined up to have a chat sometime during the IPL. But yes, we've been talking about it already," De Villiers, who retired from international cricket in May 2018, said after leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 37-year-old added, "If there's no space for me, so be it. If I can slot in there, it'll be fantastic if all those things fall in place. Waiting for (the chat with) Bouchy towards the end of the IPL, and we'll then plan accordingly."