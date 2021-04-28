IPL 2021: Brian Lara skeptical about Mumbai Indians' performance in Ahmedabad and Delhi

This year's IPL is being held in India on neutral venues due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have in the past made their home ground at Wankhede Stadium transformed it into a fortress. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side has found adapting to different venues this time around.

Mumbai Indians have won just two of their first five games in the tournament at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It hasn't been the best of starts for Rohit & Co. in this edition and they will now shift their base to Delhi where they'll play their next four games at Feroz Shah Kotla. The Kotla pitch has conventionally supported the spin-friendly teams and Mumbai Indians struggled at Chepauk. The third and final leg of the league stage will be held in Ahmedabad and Delhi and it will be challenging playing on these tracks.

While speaking exclusively on Star Sports' pre-show Cricket Live, Lara explained which teams will find it toughest to adapt to new conditions as the IPL moves to Ahmedabad and then Delhi. Lara said: "I mean, it's such a tournament that it's so hard to say. I think the teams that are winning, like RCB, they will go to every venue with confidence. I think teams without confidence will see venues as a problem, they would see pitches as a problem. I'm worried about Mumbai Indians. They are now going to another venue, which again, is a bit sluggish. How are they going to perform? I'm very, very worried about the double champions."