IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings front jersey sponsor, find lead contenders to replace Muthoot

The Chennai Super Kings had failed to enter the play-off phase of IPL 2020, a first in their history, and they also have not signed any high-profile, marketable players in the auction. The Super Kings still have Dhoni and Suresh Raina as their face in the IPL. They have Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran etc but they do not really come in the same bracket as the aforementioned players or some other cricketers like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul etc in terms of marketability.

In that scenario, it was quite expected that Muthoot Finance, their front jersey sponsor of CSK in the IPL 2020, to back out of the deal with the Chennai outfit. There were reports that Czech auto major Skoda might ink a deal with the Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2021.

Skoda is investing big in India under their Vision India programme and it seemed natural that they find an easy public reach through a popular vehicle like the IPL. The deal was expected to be around Rs 25 crore. But now it has emerged that Skoda will not sign the deal with the Chennai Super Kings and the team is on the lookout for another jersey sponsor.

It has also been speculated that Myntra, the popular e-commerce platform, might now land the deal with the Super Kings for IPL 2021.

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

Players bought in the auction: Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Harisankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Cheteshwar Pujara.