IPL 2021: Cheteshwar Pujara feels for Hanuma Vihari who went unsold in IPL auction

Pujara - who was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a base price of Rs 50 lakh in the auction - told ESPNCricinfo, "Absolutely. I'm really pleased that what I've done for the Indian team is noticed and I got results for that. I was told when I was picked, all the franchises clapped in the auction room. I feel that when you are doing something for the Indian team, people love it, they know the value I bring in. Not just the franchises, almost all my India team-mates were really happy for me. Last few years I'm the only one who has been missing out on playing in the IPL from the Indian team."

The Saurashtra cricketer admitted that he felt bad for the Andhra Pradesh cricketer and said, "The only guy missing out at this stage is Hanuma Vihari. I feel for him. He was previously part of the IPL. I feel that he should also be part of the IPL."

Pujara and Vihari - India's Test regulars - starred with the bat in the four-Test series in Australia which Team India won 2-1. CSK management had claimed that they wanted to reward Pujara with an IPL contract for his performances in Test cricket.

When asked about he felt being picked by CSK for the upcoming IPL, Pujara said, "I was really pleased to be back in the IPL again. This is something that you don't want to miss out, as an Indian player. Usually, I play county cricket, but last year because of Covid-19 I missed out on that. When you love playing this game you want to play it. And when it's IPL you want to be part of it. It is one of the best leagues in the world. Yes, playing for the Indian team is a different thing entirely, but when it comes to being part of the IPL, any cricketer would want to be part of it. I am no exception."

The right-handed batsman added that he is not nervous about playing for the MS Dhoni-led side this season and he said that he would be giving his 100 per cent if given a chance in the playing XI.

"Not really. I am very confident now and that is because of Test cricket. That confidence comes from my hard work and I just want to do the hard yards right from my first net session. You have a lot of pressure in the Test format, and the overseas tours are the most challenging. So when you have been part of that, I don't think there is any nervousness about playing in the IPL. There will be a different kind of pressure: to play this format, to chase successfully. There is a different challenge to this format," said Pujara.

"No, it's not. You should not be worried about the outcome. You should be doing the right thing to be successful - whether you talk about hard work, discipline, dedication. When you are ready to do that, stick with that, the outcome usually [takes care of itself]. I am focused on what I have to do as a player," he added.

The IPL 2021 will kick start on April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener at CSK's home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium. This year, the BCCI has done away with the home and away format due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all the teams will be playing at neutral venues. Dhoni-led CSK will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium.