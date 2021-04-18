IPL 2021: CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Mumbai, April 18: The Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday (April 19). The CSK under Dhoni returned to winning ways when they defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in their last match and they would want to build on it.

At the other end, the CSK have to content with Rajasthan who had beaten Delhi Capitals thanks to Chris Morris blitz. When these two teams come face to face, we can expect some fiery moments, as they have a set of experienced and young stars.

This is your chance to be a part of this contest through MyKhel Dream11 prediction. Check out!

1. Team News - Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad had impressed in the last phase of IPL 2020 but he has been struggling to score in the IPL 2021. The CSK is known to give long rope to players even when they are going through a bad phase. So, it may be expected that they give another go to the youngster but the CSK cannot ignore the modest opening stands either. In that context, they may contemplate bringing in Robin Uthappa to the line-up in place of Gaikwad, and Uthappa had expressed his desire to come up the order. They will also think of utilising K Gowtham, a big-hitting batsman and handy spinner but this match might not be the time despite the shaky run of Ambati Rayudu in the middle-order. 2. Team News - Rajasthan Royals The bursts of David Miller, who replaced ruled out Ben Stokes, and Chris Morris saved the day for Royals against DC. They may not mull too many changes to the side. Will they bring back Shreyas Gopal in place of Shivam Dube after one match? Will they give a go to Yashasvi Jaiswal at the pole slot in the place of Manan Vohra? These are the two questions they will be pondering ahead of the CSK match. 3. Playing 11 CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad / Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar. RR: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra / Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube / Shreyas Gopal, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman. 4. Dream11 Prediction Faf Du Plessis, Sanju Samson, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, David Miller, Ravindra Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Chetan Sakariya.