IPL 2021: CSK vs RR, Match 12 Toss, Playing XI: Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bowl against Chennai

In another battle-of keeper-captains, Samson after electing to bowl first said, “Bowling first works in these conditions so that’s what we will do.”

After registering their first win of the season over the Delhi Capitals, the Royals will be fielding the same playing XI in their third game of the season. Captain Samson said, “We’re going with the same team as last match. Nothing to address, everything is going well.”

Similar to the Rajasthan team, Super Kings are also fielding the same team as their previous game. Both Royals and Chennai are coming into the match on the back of victories.

At the toss, CSK skipper Dhoni said, “The surface looks a bit tacky to start, so I think it’ll be important to assess and we’ll have to consider dew. But if there’s no dew we don’t really need to look for a 200-type total.”

In the head-to-head count, MS Dhoni’s side have the upper hand as CSK have registered 14 wins over Rajasthan, while the Royals have won on nine occasions.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman