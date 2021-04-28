IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH, Match 23 Toss, Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss and elect to bat

After winning the toss SRH captain, David Warner said, “It looks like a different surface to what we see at Delhi. It’s about attitude and discipline. We had some chasing games in Chennai, but for us it’s about to stay relaxed. Two changes: Abhishek Sharm and Virat Singh miss out and Manish Pandey and Sandeep Sharma are back in.”

Meanwhile after losing the toss, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni said, “No we were looking to bowl first. It’s a bit tacky and when we practiced there was a lot of dew. Whenever there’s dew, we like to chase.”

Chennai will also see two changes as Ngidi Lungi and Moeen Ali come back in for Dwanye Bravo and Imran Tahir.

While Chennai are heading into the match on the back of four consecutive wins, Hyderabad will be heading into the game on the back of their fourth loss of the season.

Playing XIs for CSK vs SRH match:

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner (cpt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, J Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul