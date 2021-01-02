IPL 2021: Dale Steyn of Royal Challengers Bangalore to skip IPL 14

Steyn also made it clear that he will not play for any other team in IPL 2021, thanking the Royal Challengers for giving him the space. Steyn also said he may appear in some other leagues around the world, ruling out his retirement from the sport.

"Just a short message to let everyone know that I've made myself unavailable for RCB at this year's IPL, I'm also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period. Thank you to RCB for understanding. No! I'm not retired. I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself a opportunity to do something's I've been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much. NO, I'm NOT retired,' Steyn wrote on his Twitter handle.

Steyn had a colourless outing in the IPL 2021 as he managed to pick up just 1 wicket from three games at an economy of 11.4 before being benched as his South African teammate Chris Morris took over. Later, the 37-year-old Steyn played in the inaugural Lanka Premier League 2020 for the Kandy Tuskers.