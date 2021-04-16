IPL 2021: David Miller says he was not expecting top play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 14

Miller not only featured in the playing XI against Delhi Capitals but also contributed with the bat for his team. He played a knock of 62 runs while chasing 148 runs. He could not finish things for the team but his countrymate Chris Morris' 36-run cameo was enough to get Rajasthan over the line.

Miller came in the place of injured Ben Stokes. The English all-rounder was ruled out after injuring his left-hand finger in the first game against Punjab Kings. "Good to get out there and hit the few balls. We were in a bit of trouble but that first one (boundary) was always a big relief. I knew when I got out that big man Morris will take us over the line," Miller said in a video posted by the IPL's official website.

"Coming from last year, I wasn't expecting to play but you are always ready to play. Stokes, unfortunately, missed out with a broken finger so that's a big loss to us but it allows others to come in," he added.

With 27 needed off the final two overs, Morris stepped up to the occasion to take his side over the line with two balls to spare. He hit two sixes off Kagiso Rabada's penultimate over and accumulated 15 runs from it. "Rabada is pretty quick. I used his pace and only a few guys can hit against the pace," Morris said.