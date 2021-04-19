IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS: Birthday boy KL Rahul disappointed after Punjab lose second successive game

Despite Rahul (61 off 51 balls) and Mayank Agarwal (69 off 36 balls) guiding Punjab Kings to a challenging 194/2, Delhi Capitals eased to the target with six wickets and 10 balls to spare. While DC claimed their second win of the season, PBKS suffered their second loss in three games.

Rahul, who celebrated his 29th birthday, said winning on his birthday would have been nice, but felt with more games yet to be played in the tournament, Punjab will bounce back.

"Victory (on his birthday) would have been sweet, so it's slightly disappointing. But we've still got a lot of games left. In the end, when you look at it, it does look short. But I felt batting in the middle, 195 was really good," Rahul told the host broadcaster after the match.

IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS: Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights

Put into bat first, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal shared a opening 122-run stand inside 13 overs before cameos from Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan helped the Punjab side post 195 on a good batting wicket.

While he felt the 190 odd was a good score when batting and claimed defending a score is a challenge, Rahul credited DC opener Shikhar Dhawan, who played a match-winning knock of 92 from just 49 balls.

"The first half Mayank and I were saying the same, that we'd be good if we got 180-190. Bowling second's always a challenge at Wankhede and credit to Dhawan."

The Capitals got off to a flying start, thanks to a brisk 59-run opening stand between Prithvi Shaw and Dhawan, while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis saw the team home with an entertaining cameo of 27.

IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS, Match 11 Highlights: Delhi Capitals storm to 6-wicket victory over Punjab Kings

Rahul also added that the dew in Mumbai during the second half made it difficult for his team and also claimed he was unsuccesful with his request to the umpires to change the ball.

"Dew did sway things. We always try to prepare for such conditions, but it does get difficult in these situations. Bowlers try to bowl with the wet ball, but it's always difficult. I asked the umpires to change the ball a couple of times (as it was wet), but the rule book doesn't allow that."

Punjab Kings will now travel to Chennai, where the wicket is a little unpredictable, for their next match in IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday (April 21).

(With Agency inputs)