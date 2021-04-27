IPL 2021: DC vs RCB: Amit Mishra dismisses Glenn Maxwell for fifth time in T20s, continues to dominate Oz

Electing to bowl first, Delhi Capitals had a terrific start as their strike pacers Avesh Khan and Ishant Sharma dismissed RCB openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal off consecutive deliveries. Dismissal of their in-form batsmen in the power play put a brake on RCB's flow of runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

After the openers' departure, the responsibility fell on the shoulders of senior-pro Maxwell - who has been going through a purple patch in the tournament. The right-handed batsman from Australia started the proceedings on a positive note as he attacked DC bowlers early on. Maxwell hammered two huge sixes off Delhi spinners Mishra and Axar Patel - the hero for Delhi from the previous game.

Along with young Rajat Patidar, he forged a partnership of 30 runs for the third wicket and it seemed that the big-hitting Aussie will take his team to a big total. But Amit Mishra - the IPL veteran - had other ideas as he bowled a slower-one, wide of off stumps, and the experienced Maxwell tried to hit him over long-on for a big one but failed. An alert Steve Smith took a brilliant catch at long-on and ended Maxwell's innings for 25 off 20 deliveries.

It was the fifth instance when Mishra dismissed Maxwell in T20s. He has faced just 35 balls off Mishra across their T20 careers. Though Maxwell has scored 66 runs against him from those deliveries.

Meanwhile, AB de Villiers struck 75* off 47 deliveries and propelled Royal Challengers to a fighting 171 for five in 20 overs. It was the final over bowled by Marcus Stoinis, from which De Villiers milked 23 runs.