IPL 2021: DC vs SRH, Match 33: Highlights: Capitals cruise to 8-wicket win over Sunrisers; climb to the top

IPL 2021, DC vs SRH: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

After being put into bat, the Capitals ticked all the boxes as they climbed back to the top of the table with a routine win over a struggling Hyderabad side.

Kagiso Rabada led the bowling attack with a three-wicket haul as Sunrisers found it tough from the onset. David Warner's poor form this season continued as the opener fell for a duck in the very first over to hand Delhi a strong start. Man-of-the-match Anrich Nortje handed Delhi the perfect start, scalping the big wicket on the very first over.

Skipper Kane Williamson looked out of sorts as he was handed two lifelines, with Delhi dropping the SRH batsman twice in quick succession. But Williamson wasn't third time lucky Shimron Hetmyer ran in from long off to remove the Hyderabad captain. The SRH batting line-up looked lacklustre with no firepower to guide Hyderabad to a defendable total.

Rashid Khan and Abdul Samad's knocks in the death saw the struggling side reach 139/9 against a strong Delhi unit. For the Capitals, Rabada led the attack, picking up three, while Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel picked up two each to keep SRH in check.

IPL 2021: Sunrisers pacer Natarajan Covid-19 positive, 6 members in isolation, match against DC to go ahead

In reply, Delhi chased down the target with 13 balls to spare. Though Delhi didn't get the flying start with the young Prithvi Shaw falling for 11 off 8, Dhawan was once again in strong form as he smashed a 37-ball 42 to keep Delhi on course.

But the partnership between former skipper Shreyas Iyer and current skipper Rishabh Pant saw the Capitals notch up a comfortable win and climb to the top of the table. Returning from injury Iyer, played a match-winning unbeaten 47 off 41, while Pant supported his former skipper with a solid 35 off 21 to hand Delhi a flying start to the second phase of the IPL 2021.

While Delhi ticked all the boxes, Hyderabad will have a lot to ponder about as they languish at the bottom of the table. Moreover, SRH were dealt with a covid scare just hours prior to the match, with pacer T Natarajan testing covid positive. The Hyderabad side were also missing the services of all rounder Vijay Shankar.

But both teams picked up from where they left off in the previous season, with Delhi continuing their strong show and Hyderabad languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win from eight matches. On the other hand, Delhi are placed on top of the table with seven wins from nine matches.