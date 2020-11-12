IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals | List of players DC might release, retain and sign from mega auction

Bengaluru, November 11: Delhi Capitals were second only to Mumbai Indians in consistency throughout the IPL 2020. They endured a late tournament slump before picking themselves up to enter the play-offs as the second-placed team before ending up as runners-up. There were several injuries as key players like Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra were ruled out of the IPL 2020 and R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant had to recover from niggles.

They would like to find a solid opener to partner Shikhar Dhawan, an Indian wicket-keeper, a leg-spinner and an Indian fast bowler from the auction as primary needs before adding back-ups and support players.

Here's a look at some of the stars they could off-load, retain, acquire in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2021 etc.

1. DC might release these big stars Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Keemo Paul, R Ashwin 2. 5 players DC might retain for IPL 2021 One team could be allowed to retain five players each for IPL auction 2021. Delhi Capitals might retain: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabssada, Anrich Nortje, Shikhar Dhawan. 3. Five players DC may like to buy in mega auction Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi, Parthiv Patel, Chris Lynn. 4. What is Shreyas Iyer's future as DC captain? It is safe assume that Shreyas will be holding the mantle in IPL 2021 too. The young man has been impressive as captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019 and IPL 2020, and on both the occasions the Delhi side has entered the play-offs, first time they managed such a feat in their 13-year existence. In IPL 2020, they went a step ahead and reached the final too, a first for them. Head coach Ricky Ponting too should hold on to his post considering the IPL 2021 is just six months away and also the Aussie great has showed lot of tactical nous to guide the Capitals.