IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals rope in Australia seamer Ben Dwarshuis as Chris Woakes' replacement

Senior England all-rounder Woakes has pulled out of the second phase of the IPL 2021, citing personal reasons. Woakes played three matches for his franchise Delhi Capitals and picked up five wickets during the first half of the tournament which was held at home.

The second phase of the IPL 2021 - which was postponed midway due to the breach in the COVID-19 bio bubble in May - will begin on September 19 in the UAE.

Bairstow, Malan, Woakes pull out of IPL with six-day quarantine rule being one of the reasons

The franchise has roped in Dwarshuis as Woakes' replacement for the remainder of the IPL 14 season. Dwarshuis has picked up 100 wickets in 82 T20 matches at an average of 23.73.

The 27-year-old, who plays for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL), and is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 85 wickets in 69 matches. The left-arm pacer will be joining the Delhi Capitals team bio-bubble in the UAE soon.

Earlier, England cricketers Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler also took their names back from the cash-rich league.

After COVID-19 cases in the Indian contingent in England forced the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and BCCI to cancel the fifth and final Test at Manchester, the players were supposed to join their respective franchises early in the UAE but several top English players have opted to pull out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Their absence is going to put their respective franchises under pressure.

It is being said that the six-day quarantine rule put in place by the authorities in the UAE is one of the reasons why these players - who were part of the England bio bubble during the Test series against India - pulled out of the tournament.