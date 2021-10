IPL 2021 Eliminator: RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

It will be the first step for KKR and RCB en roue their march towards the IPL 2021 final as the winner of this match will enter the Qualifier 2 to be played on October 13. They will face the losing team of Qualifier 1 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Back to the RCB vs KKR clash as this is more of a match on equal footing. They have similar strengths and weakness. A well-oiled bowling unit is both Bangalore and Kolkata's forte. Bangalore with Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal finding their rhythm are in good hands.

Similarly, the Kolkatans have a very capable attack under Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Mavi, which showed its fangs against Rajasthan Royals while bundling them out for a sub-100 total that opened door for them to the playoffs.

Even the worries of these teams are quite similar. The Royal Challengers under Virat Kohli have a thin middle-order with AB de Villiers not getting his range, and it now rides on Glenn Maxwell's fine form. If Maxwell has an off day then the RCB could stutter.

The KKR too has a very similar issue with captain Eoin Morgan contributing zilch with the bat. They too run on some good efforts by Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi and a good start by openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer. A meltdown cannot be ruled out against an on the spot attack like RCB.

Here's then the MyKhel Dream11 Prediction, Match prediction, Possible Playing 11 etc.

1. Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga. Kolkata Knight Riders - Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer. 2. Possible Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy. 3. Dream11 Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli (Captain), Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tripathi, KS Bharat (wk), Shakib al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi. 4. Match prediction The RCB and KKR are evenly matched and both are coming off wins in their previous games. But overall, the Kolkatans have a sharper bowling unit and that come as a blessing in the slow, low Sharjah wicket as showed against Rajasthan Royals. KKR might just have that little edge.