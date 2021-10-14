IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Stats and Records Preview: Jadeja, Du Plessis set to reach milestones

CSK vs KKR Head-to-Head

In the 25 meetings between the two sides in IPL, CSK are 16-8 ahead of KKR with one match ending in No Result. Also, 15 matches have been won by the team chasing with KKR winning 6 times and CSK winning 9 times. In the 9 victories secured when batting first, KKR have won 2 times, while CSK have won 7 times.

The two sides have also clashed twice in the now defunct Champions League T20 in the 2014-15 season, with both CSK and KKR registering a win each by chasing.

CSK vs KKR Recent meetings

In the last six meetings between the two franchises in IPL, CSK have won 5 matches with KKR's only win coming in the 2020 season. And when it comes to results for teams chasing or batting first, it's 4-2 in favour of team batting second.

In the fixtures in UAE during the 2020 season, KKR won the first clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi by 10 runs, while CSK redeemed themselves in the reverse fixture with a 6-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, where the two sides will clash again on Friday (October 15).

CSK vs KKR 2021 Meetings

In the 2021 season league stage, CSK have done the double over KKR. Dhoni and Co first defeated KKR by 18 runs in a high-scoring fixture earlier in the season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK also got the better of KKR in the reverse fixture and the most recent fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where they sealed a 2-wicket win off the last ball.

CSK vs KKR Dubai record

In Dubai, the two sides have clashed against each other once in the 2020 season, when CSK defeated KKR by 6 wickets and have never looked back since redeeming themselves after their worst ever IPL season. The wickets in Dubai have been a bit better for batters with the highest total being 185 and average total between 150-170.

In the 12 matches at the venue so far this season, 9 matches have been won by the team chasing including CSK's victory over DC in the Qualifier 1. CSK have won 2 and lost 2 with one win coming when batting first and the other when chasing. KKR, meanwhile, have won 1 of 2 and their victory came via a chase.

CSK vs KKR Best Performers

Suresh Raina is currently on top when it comes to runs scored in the meetings between the two franchises with 747 runs. The next four active players in the list are MS Dhoni (500 runs), Faf du Plessis (351 runs), Andre Russell (344 runs) and Robin Uthappa (318 runs).

As far as the best bowlers in the head-to-head contests are concerned, Sunil Narine (19 wickets), Ravindra Jadeja (16 wickets), Dwayne Bravo (11 wickets), Andre Russell (8 wickets), Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar (7 wickets each) are among the top 5 active performers.

CSK vs KKR: Players approaching milestones

▶ Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to make his 200th appearance in Indian Premier League.

▶ Chennai Super Kings batsman Robin Uthappa, who has also played for KKR in the past, is 55 runs away from completing 7000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). He is also 5 fours away from 700 fours in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu is 84 runs away from completing 4000 runs in IPL and also 1 big hit away from 150 sixes in IPL & 200 sixes in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (166) is 1 wicket away from becoming the second highest wicket-taker in IPL and 4 scalps away from going level with Lasith Malinga (170), who leads the list.

▶ Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is 65 runs away from completing 7000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) requires 24 more runs to win the Orange Cap as the leading run-getter in the current edition of the Indian Premier League.

▶ Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis will make his 100th IPL appearance and the South African is 7 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL, while he is also 3 fours away from 600 fours in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine, who has made the most number of appearances for the franchise (161), is 48 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL.

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan is 9 runs away from completing 1000 runs for the Kolkata-based franchise in IPL.

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik is one boundary away from 400 fours in IPL. The wicketkeeper-batsman is also 8 maximums away from 200 sixes in T20 cricket (overall) and 3 dismissal away from 150 dismissals in the shortest format of the game.

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan if selected is 2 scalps away from taking his 50th wicket for the Kolkata-based franchise.

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell is 7 maximums away from 150 sixes in IPL.