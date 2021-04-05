IPL 2021: Five debutants who can produce big performance in IPL 14

1. Shahrukh Khan (Punjab Kings)

The Tamil Nadu cricketer's name itself is curious, a mirror image of the Bollywood superstar. But more than that, this Shahrukh can hold his own with a cricket bat in his hand. Punjab bought the 25-year-old in the mini-auction for Rs 5.25 crore, a massive jump from his base Rs 20 lakh. He had a good run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament that helped his cause in the auction. Recently, Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble compared him to Kieron Pollard. No mean praise for a debutant.

2. Mohammed Azharuddeen (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Once he made that explosive hundred for Kerala against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Azharuddeen's entry into IPL 2021 was more or less determined. He is a wicketkeeper batsman. He may get a couple of early chances in the IPL 2021 as regular opener Devdutt Padikkal is in isolation after testing positive for Covid 19. The RCB management might just think of giving him a go until Devdutt comes back.

3. Riley Meredith (Punjab Kings)

The Australia pacer has earned some high praises in short time. Former Australian spinner Shane Warne has termed him as one for future, while Aussie batsman Glenn Maxwell rated him as a "horrible bowler to face." The standout feature of his bowling is the high speed - the 150 kmph region - and the ability to swing the new ball. He will be competing with compatriot Jhye Richardson for a spot in the playing 11 but Meredith is an exciting prospect to watch out for.

4. Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The New Zealand youngster has been spoken about as the next big thing. Allen showed that those accolades are not entirely without any base when he smashed a quickfire 80 against Bangladesh recently in a T20I match. It may be tough for him to get a place straightaway in the RCB 11 that also has AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Kylie Jamieson etc. But we may just see a couple of Allen days in the IPL 2021.

5. Dawid Malan (Punjab Kings)

It is not for nothing that Malan is the No 1 T20I batsman in the world. The Englishman has more than 1000 runs at average of 50 in the T20Is. If Malan lives up to his name and pedigree, then Punjab and we have a lot to cheer about.