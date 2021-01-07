IPL 2021: Full list of foreign players 8 franchises might bid for in IPL 2021 Auction

New Delhi, January 21: The auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is likely to be held in mid-February and the board had set January 20 as the deadline for all the eight franchises to submit the list of retained and released players. This edition of IPL will remain an eight-team event. The auction will be a day-long affair but its venue isn't finalised yet.

It will take be held in the short break between the India-England Test series which begins on February 5. The first two Tests of the England series are scheduled in Chennai with the first match to be played between February 5-9. The second Test will run from 13th to 17th.

IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full list of retained and released players

There is a high probability of the IPL 2021 Auction to be held either between 10 and 12 February or between 18 and 21 February.

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders: Full list of retained and release players

All the eight franchises have submitted their list of retained and released players for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. The biggest surprise came from Rajasthan Royals as the Jaipur-based franchise released its marquee player and captain Steve Smith ahead of the auction and announced India cricketer Sanju Samson as the captain of the side.

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals: Full list of retained and released players

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals: Full list of retained and release players

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians: Full list of retained and released players

IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab: Full list of retained and released players

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings: Full list of retained and released players

IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full list of retained and released players

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad: List of released and retained players

Royal Challengers Bangalore also let go of Australia captain Aaron Finch, South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris, and England all-rounder Moeen Ali. Kolkata Knight Riders released explosive England opener, Dawid Malan, from their squad.

IPL Transfer Rules and Eligibility: The franchises have finalised the list of players they will be retaining and releasing. This is the first step for the franchises to prepare ahead of the auction and the teams, this time, would be looking to plug the gaping holes. The players released by the franchises will now go into the IPL draft for the Auction and once the players (released or the new entrants) give their go-ahead to the BCCI for the upcoming season, the organisers will prepare the pool of the players who will go under the hammer in the IPL 14 auction next month. Overseas slots remaining for each IPL team After the teams finalised their retained and released players on the last day of the transfer window. There are a few vacancies for foreign players. Here are the slots remaining for overseas players for each IPL team: Mumbai Indians - 4 Rajasthan Royals - 3 Delhi Capitals - 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3 Kings XI Punjab - 5 Chennai Super Kings - 1 Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1 Most of the franchises need fast bowlers to fix the slot and that makes the IPL 2021 Auction process more interesting. Purse remaining with the teams Rajasthan Royals: Rs 35.85 crore Available slots: 8. Foreign players slots: 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 35.70 crore Available slots: 12, Foreign players slot: 3. Chennai Super Kings: Rs 22.90 crore Available slots: 7, Foreign players slot: 1 Kings XI Punjab: Rs 22.90 crore Available slots: 9, Foreign players slot: 5. Mumbai Indians: Rs 15.35 crore Available slots: 7, Foreign players slot: 4. Delhi Capitals: Rs 12.80 crore. Available slots: 5, Foreign players slot: 2. Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 10.85 crore Available slots: 7; Foreign players slot: 1. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 10.75 crore Available slots: 3, Foreign players slot: 1. Foreign players available in the market There are quite a few players available in the market for the franchises and it will be interesting to see which team goes after the big names who have performed well at the international stage or in the domestic circuit. Here are a few foreign players available in the market: Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Moeen Ali, Jhye Richardson, Dawid Malan, Glenn Philips, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Billy Stanlake, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Steve Smith, Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas, Chris Green, Riley Meredith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rassie Van der Dussen, Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Cutting, Adam Milne, Nathan Ellis, Fabian Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris. List of players teams released and retained: Mumbai Indians: Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare (WK), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan. Released players: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh. Royal Challengers Bangalore Players retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pawan Deshpande. Players released: Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (retired from all forms of cricket), Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana. Chennai Super Kings Released players: Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, M Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Monu Kumar Singh Shane Watson (retired from all cricket). Retained players: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore. Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained players: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem. Released players: Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Billy Stanlake, Prithvi Raj. Kings XI Punjab Retained players: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel. Released players: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh. Delhi Capitals Players Players Retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes. Players Released: Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy. Rajasthan Royals Players Retained: Sanju Samson (Captain), Robin Uthappa, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tewatia, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler. Players Released: Steve Smith, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, Shashank Singh, Anirudh Joshi, Akash Singh. Kolkata Knight Riders Players Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Tim Seifert. Players Released: M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Tom Banton. IPL 2021 schedule: The IPL 2021 is likely to take place from the end of March to mid-May. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had made it clear that they wanted to conduct the IPL 2021 in India itself. The IPL 2020 was shifted to UAE because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the board had said even the IPL 2021 can be staged in Emirates if the Covid 19 situation continues to be delicate in India.