IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell hopes to play with Virat Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore

It was a no-brainer that Kings XI would release him to free a whopping purse of Rs 10.7 crore, his price at the IPL 2018 auction. Maxwell has entered the IPL 2021 auction in the Rs 2 crore base price list and is hopeful of another contract with an IPL team.

Now, Maxwell has said he would like to have a time with Royal Challengers Bangalore, and a chance to play along Virat Kohli, who captains the RCB side.

"I get along with Virat pretty well. It'll be certainly nice to work under Virat and will certainly enjoy batting with him - that's for sure," Maxwell said.

"It will be awesome to work with him, and he's always been really helpful to me along the journey. Whenever I've caught up with him, he's been brilliant. So, to be able to work with him first hand will be pretty cool," he added.

Maxwell has 1505 runs to his name in 82 IPL matches at an average of 22.13 and a strike rate of over 150. The IPL 2021 auction will be held on February 18 at Chennai.