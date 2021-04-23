IPL 2021: Guardiola thanks Kohli for RCB jersey

And Guardiola, who has coached some of the big football clubs in Europe including Barcelona and Bayern Munich does not mind even learning a few tips about the game and its rules from Kohli and Co.

After RCB's crushing win over the Rajasthan Royals, Guardiola posted a photo of himself holding RCB jersey on Instagram and wrote.

"It's time to finally learn cricket's rules. Thanks to my friend @virat.kohli for the shirt. Now is your turn to use your Man City shirt @pumaindia @pumafootball #PUMAxRCB.

Earlier last year, during an Instagram live session organised by PUMA, the duo, who are brand ambassadors for the global sportswear brand, was seen engaging in an enthralling conversation about their love for football.

The Spaniard, who has guided Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City to multiple league titles, had also expressed his desire to know more about cricket.

With the victory against Rajasthan Royals in Match 16 of IPL 2021 on Thursday, RCB has regained the top position in the points table with eight points from four matches.

Chennai Super Kings had briefly usurped them from the top of the standings following their win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

They next take on Chennai Super Kings in the Southern Derby on Sunday (April 25) at the same venue, in what promises to be a cracker of a contest between the top two teams currently in IPL 2021.