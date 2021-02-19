Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: Head coach Anil Kumble happy with "balanced" Punjab Kings squad after auction

By
Head coach Anil Kumble happy with balanced Punjab Kings squad
Head coach Anil Kumble happy with "balanced" Punjab Kings squad

Chennai, February 19: Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble is happy with the squad for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) and said they have the perfect balance of youth and experience in the team.

"We were looking forward to some smart buys which can balance the core of Punjab Kings squad and strengthen our team structure. We have the perfect balance of youth and experience in the squad. We are confident that we have struck the right chords to come out stronger and better," Kumble said.

In the IPL 2021 Auction, Punjab Kings on Thursday (February 18) brought on board nine new players for the upcoming season of the IPL. Punjab Kings bagged players like Australian pace sensation Jhye Richardson, Australian all-rounder Riley Meredith and further strengthen the team with 25-year-old Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, and Dawid Malan. Richardson was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore while Meredith was bought for Rs 8 crore.

Also joining the team are Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, and Utkarsh Singh. Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings said: "We went into this auction knowing exactly who we wanted and just went for it. We've got some interesting picks this season and have put together a great team. We're excited, we're motivated and we look forward to the new season."

More IPL 2021 News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Seven expensive buys in IPL Auction 2021
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, February 19, 2021, 11:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 19, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More