IPL 2021: Hooda sizzles with bat; Twitterati lash out at Krunal Pandya

Playing against Rajasthan Royals in their first match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Hooda along with Punjab skipper KL Rahul guided the Punjab Kings to a strong total at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With his wonderful innings, Hooda silenced one and all after he had been suspended a few months back. The senior Baroda player had stormed out of the camp before the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Hooda had walked out on the even of the domestic tournament after a spat with Krunal Pandya.

Subsequently the player had been suspended by the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for the rest of the domestic season.

Following his superb knock for the KL Rahul-led Punjab side, social media users lauded Hooda’s innings and Krunal Pandya bore the brunt of angry fans. Social media was filled with memes with fans lashing out at Pandya.

