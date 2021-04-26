IPL 2021: Hussey admits Australians are nervous about getting back home

Already three Australian players -- Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Andrew Tye and Royal Challengers Bangalore duo off Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson -- have pulled out midway through the marquee tournament and more players are expected to follow the suit.

Currently 14 players , ahndful of coaches and a few commentators from Australia are involved in the 14th edition of the cash-rich franchise-based global T20 tournament.

IPL 2021: RCB's Australian duo Zampa and Richardson pull out

IPL 2021: Australia quick Andrew Tye leaves Rajasthan Royals camp citing 'personal reasons'

"Everyone is sort of a bit nervous about whether they can get back into Australia. I dare say there'll be a few other Australians a bit nervous about getting back into Australia," Hussey, a former Australia international, who also had playing stint with Chennai Super Kings in IPL, was quoted as saying in the Sydney Morning Herald daily.

Recently, the Australian government announced that it will stop almost a third of flights from India due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Australia's National Security Committee of Cabinet is expected to meet on Tuesday (April 27) where a further reduction in flights from India will be considered.

Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association also issued a joint statement saying that they are monitoring the situation.

"Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association remain in regular contact with Australian players, coaches and commentators taking part in the IPL, which's being conducted under strict bio-security protocols," the two bodies said.

"We'll continue to listen to feedback from those on the ground in India and the advice of the Australian Government. Our thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time."

The IPL 2021 started on April 9 with matches in Chennai and Mumbai and the caravan will move on to the national capital in New Delhi and Ahmedabad from Monday (April 26).

The final is slated to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30.