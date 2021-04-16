IPL 2021: Ishant Sharma has heel injury, Delhi Capitals working on his recovery: Ricky Ponting

Rishabh Pant-led side lost against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets in their second game. Ishant's absence created space for Avesh Khan who has impressed with his bowling in both games.

"He has been ultra-impressive, pretty much from the first day we arrived here for

the training camp. Physically he looks a little bit better, he lost a little bit of

weight from last season. He is definitely fitter and bowling faster. He is able to maintain his action better. His lines and lengths and slower ball execution is excellent so far," Ponting said in the virtual post-match press conference.

"Coming into the first game, Ishant Sharma had a heel niggle that we have been trying to work through but Avesh grabbed his opportunity with both hands. He has been around with this franchise for a few years now and has not got the opportunity that he has been craving.

"Look so far, he has been one of our real find and if you got an Indian fast bowler like him

and the likes of Woakes, Rabada, Nortje and T Curran around we end up with a really strong fast bowling brigade," he added.

Ponting said spinner R Ashwin not completing his fours overs is a 'mistake on their behalf' despite just giving 14 runs in his three overs.

"That's certainly something that we will talk about when I get a chance to sit

down with the team. He had bowled beautifully. Three overs, none for 14. Hadn't

even conceded a boundary. Look he had a disappointing game in game one, but

he has worked really hard in the last few days to make sure he adjusted and got

things right in this game. I thought he bowled beautifully tonight. Probably a

mistake on our behalf, and something we will be talking about later on," he said.

"We probably gave him (Morris) a few too many easy balls, a few too many slot

balls if you like. The length wasn't quite where it needed to be. If you look at the

replay of the game, if you bowled a reasonable yorker, he didn't score off them.

"If it was back of a length, sort of, above stump high, he didn't get hold of them

either, especially with pace on the ball. We talked about how to bowl to him, but

the execution probably wasn't there," Ponting said.

"The other thing you have got to factor in is just how wet and how dewy the ball

was in the second innings of the game. It wasn't easy for the bowlers to grip.

You could see it at the end there. There were a few full tosses that fast bowlers

bowled with the ball slipping out of their hand a little bit.

"That's part and parcel of IPL cricket. We knew coming here that there will be a little bit of dew in the second half of the game. And we didn't adapt, and we didn't execute as well as

we could have tonight," he added.