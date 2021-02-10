Cricket
IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab may change team name and logo ahead of IPL 14

By
IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab may change name, logo
IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab may change name, logo

Mohali, February 10: The Kings XI Punjab might change the team name and the team logo ahead of the IPL 2021, as per an unverified twitter account that in one of the replies quoted an unnamed source.

The tweet stated that the announcement might come on February 17, a day ahead of the IPL 2021 auction to be held in Chennai. Kings XI Punjab are captained by KL Rahul and coached by Anil Kumble.

The team partially owned by Bollywood star Preity Zinta has never won the IPL trophy, and despite a strong beginning in the IPL 2020, which was held in the UAE, crashed out of the league phase itself.

They have retained KL Rahul as captain but released big-ticket player Glenn Maxwell, who had a vastly underwhelming IPL last season.

KXIP Retained players: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

KXIP Released players: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 14:27 [IST]
