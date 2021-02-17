IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab now officially renamed Punjab Kings

Last week there were reports of a name change and the franchise confirmed the same on Wednesday (February 17) along with a new logo after teasing the fans via a series of tweets.

Speaking about the new brand identity, team CEO Satish Menon said: "Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was a right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself."

"The change in brand identity is not about changing our brand ethos but celebrating our one-ness as we stand in unit like a family. The new logo honors the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from rest of the teams."

The franchise, jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul, is yet to win an IPL title since the event's inaugural edition in 2008.

In the tournament's 13-year history, Kings were runners-up once (2014) and achieved a third-place finish on another occasion (2008). They finished sixth in the 2020 edition, held in the UAE.

The next IPL is set to start in the second week of April and the Punjab franchise will hope that a name change and new logo will bring better fortunes for them.

(With PTI inputs)