IPL 2021: KKR sign Gurkeerat Singh Mann as Rinku Singh replacement

Rinku, who made his IPL debut in 2017 has played a total of 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) games. His replacement, Gurkeerat, last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 before being released ahead of the VIVO IPL 2021 auction.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired Gurkeerat at his base price of INR 50L. The VIVO IPL 2021 will be Gurkeerat's eighth IPL season.

The upcoming season of the IPL is set to get underway on April 9th. The opener will see defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

Meanwhile, KKR will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opener on April 11th. The 14th edition is set to be held across six venues behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the tournament was dealt a major blow as Delhi Capitals Axar Patel returned a covid positive test, along with eight ground staff of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Source: IPL Media