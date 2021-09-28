IPL 2021, KKR vs DC Stats and Records preview: Dinesh Karthik closes in on milestones

Eoin Morgan-led KKR, who are in fourth place with 8 points, come into today's match on the back of a defeat, while their opponents Rishabh Pant-led DC, who occupy the second spot with 14 points, head into the contest on the back of three back-to-back wins in the UAE leg.

KKR opened their second phase campaign with wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, but lost their most recent outing against Chennai Super Kings by 2 wickets.

IPL 2021: KKR vs DC: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

DC, on the other hand, have had comprehensive wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and most recently a 33-run victory over Rajasthan Royals.

In the head-to-head battle, KKR have a slight edge over DC as they have won 14 of the 27 meetings between the two sides in IPL. In the reverse fixture of IPL 2021, DC defeated KKR by 7 wickets with 21 balls to spare.

Not only the most recent meeting, DC have beaten KKR in 4 of the last 5 meetings, which also included a super over finish with Morgan's side winning the solitary contest last season in UAE by 59 runs.

However, DC defeated KKR in the same venue today's match will be played - Sharjah Cricket Stadium - in a high-scoring game in which the Capitals set a target of 229 and the Knights fell short by just 18 runs.

Although the venue saw some high-scoring contests last season, the wicket in Sharjah has been on the slower side this season with teams struggling to put on big totals or chase down a small target.

While Delhi Capitals have all but qualified for the play-offs, KKR are locked in a four-way battle with Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who are all on eight points. And thanks to superior net run rate, Morgan's team are in fourth, but they can't afford to slip up.

Ahead of Tuesday's double-header, myKhel takes a quick look at the stats and the players closing in on milestones heading into KKR vs DC 2021:

▶ No player has played more matches for Delhi Capitals than Amit Mishra, an inclusion in the playing XI on Tuesday (September 28) would be his 100th appearance for Delhi in the Indian Premier League.

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik needs just 28 to complete 4000 IPL runs. And in doing so he will become the 11th player in IPL history to achieve this feat. Karthik also needs 2 catches to overtake MS Dhoni for most catches in IPL as wicketkeeper.

▶ Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan needs 91 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs for the Delhi-based franchise. In doing so he will become the fourth player after Virender Sehwag, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant to achieve this feat. Dhawan (430 runs) also needs 4 runs to reclaim the Orange Cap from Sanju Samson (433 runs).

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan is 31 runs away from becoming the 13th player to score 1000 runs for the Kolkata-based franchise.

▶ Delhi Capitals batsman Ajinkya Rahane if selected in the playing XI has a chance to reach milestone as he is 59 runs away from completing 4000 runs in IPL.

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine is 98 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. In doing so, the West Indian will become the first KKR all-rounder to score over 1000 runs and take over 100 wickets in IPL.

▶ Delhi Capitals have a batting dot ball percentage of 33% in this edition of the IPL, the best rate amongst all teams; Kolkata Knight Riders are second from the bottom in this category at 39% along with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders have won two and lost two of their last four matches in the IPL, losing their most recent match to Chennai Super Kings in a last ball thriller; Delhi Capitals are on a four-match winning run, a win on Tuesday against Kolkata will see them register their longest winning streak in the IPL.

▶ Delhi Capitals have won five of their last six meetings against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (L1), Kolkata's only win during this run was at the United Arab Emirates during the last edition of the IPL.