IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

KKR thus produced their second successive match-winning performance since IPL's resumption to enter the top-four in the points table and give themselves a fresh lease of life after a forgettable first phase of IPL 14.

Iyer (53 off 30), playing his second IPL game, displayed a wide range of his strokes alongside Rahul Tripathi (74 not out off 42) to enable KKR to chase MI's modest total of 155 for six with as many as 29 balls to spare.

Openers Shubman Gill and Iyer gave KKR another flying start with the first two overs bowled by Trent Boult and Adam Milne going for 15 runs each. Gill flicked Boult for a delightful six while Iyer pulled the New Zealand pace spearhead to set the tone for the rest of the innings.

While Jasprit Bumrah found Gill's stumps in the third over, Iyer went on to play a memorable knock comprising four boundaries and three sixes. Iyer and Tripathi shared an 88-run stand for the second wicket which completely shut the door on MI, who suffered their second loss since IPL's resumption.

Quinton de Kock struck an entertaining 55 for MI before KKR bowlers bounced back in the last 10 overs, conceding 75 runs and taking five wickets. But his performance went in vain as Mumbai failed to post a respectable total on the board after being put in to bat first.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma (33 off 30) got off the innings in a scintillating fashion, caressing a Nitish Rana delivery onto the mid-off boundary. The skipper, who was in sublime touch in the Tests in England, had not played the opening game against CSK.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya did not start once again, raising questions about his fitness. Hardik was again missed in the middle-order as the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Ishan and Krunal Pandya failed to put enough runs on the board. Eventually, the defending champions could only post 155/6 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Here are the highlights from the post-match presentation ceremony of the KKR vs MI encounter:

Full list of award winners Perfect catch of the match - Andre Russell (KKR) Super striker of the match - Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) - 177 Strike Rate Dream11 game-changer of the match - Rahul Tripathi (KKR) - 106 fantasy points Let's crack it sixes - Quinton de Lock (MI) - 3 sixes, longest six distance 84m Powerplayer of the match - Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) - 32 runs off 15 balls in powerplay Most valuable asset - Rahul Tripathi (KKR) Player of the Match - Sunil Narine (KKR) 4 overs, 1 wicket and 20 runs. What did player of the match say "I'm coming off a good amount of cricket in the CPL and The Hundred. It's getting better and better. It has taken me a while with this new action and I have put in a lot of work into it. Getting Rohit (Sharma) out in any form of cricket is good; he is a key wicket for Mumbai. Varun (Chakravarthy) is someone who likes to know about the game and he likes to know what will happen. He is a quick learner and he has far to go. I wouldn't say this pitch was sticky. It was flat but not as flat as last year. My batting depends on what my team requires, if they want to go at the top or at the end, I'll do it." -- Player of the match, Sunil Narine (KKR) What did the winning captain say "Well it's been a long time coming. Since Baz (McCullum) has taken over last year, the way we have played in the last two games is the way our coach wants us to play. It suits our talent to play this way. To hold such a strong Mumbai Indians side to 155 and chase this down gives us confidence. Fitting Venkatesh Iyer into our XI has been difficult with a lot of talented guys, and it's fanastic the way he's scored his runs. In the practice games too he has gone on to play this way. Sunil and Chakravarthy are two formidable bowlers. Sunil has been integral to KKR winning when they've done. Varun is the fresh guy. The first two games in this phase has been the template for us to play. There's only one way for us to go in the points table and that is upwards." -- KKR Captain, Eoin Morgan What did the losing captain say "A few areas (went wrong). We started really well but didn't get enough towards the back end. I thought it was a good pitch, we failed to capitalise on the start we got and we didn't bowl well at the start. I don't want to look into it too much, things can happen and you have to move on. After a good start we had to get small partnerships but we kept losing wickets at regular intervals, it is not easy for new batters to go in and start hitting the ball. It is something that happened in the last game as well and we will address it. It is always there at the back of the mind on where you stand, we are still in the middle of the table, so we have to get back and fight and hopefully get some wins on the trot." - MI Captain Rohit Sharma