IPL 2021: KKR vs MI: Toss report: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, to bowl; Playing 11 updates

Morgan and KKR made a bright start winning the toss and electing to bowl first in both the teams' second IPL 2021 match. The Knight Riders retained their 11 from their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Mumbai Indians replaced Chris Lynn with Quinton de Kock.

After the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma said: "We would have fielded first as well. There was some dew in the first game against RCB, but the ball was turning. We were 20 runs short against RCB, so we need to bat well. Of course, you want to win every game, but we didn't play to our potential in the first game. We need to understand where we went wrong and learn from it. We got only 30 runs in the last 4 overs, that was our mistake. We also discussed the shots to be playing on slow pitches. Let's hope we rectify that today. Unfortunately, Lynn misses and de Kock is back."

KKR captain Morgan said: "We are going to bowl first. Looks similar to the last one, not sure if the dew will come in. We are delighted, we are trying to play aggressive brand of cricket. It's a challenge to continue in that manner. No changes in the side. Shakib was handed a special cap to mark his 50th game for KKR."

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.