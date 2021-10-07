IPL 2021: KL Rahul and Harshal Patel continue stay at top

Though PBKS are literally out of play-off contention, opener Rahul tops the batting charts with 528 runs from 12 matches.

The Karnataka opener has scored five half-centuries in IPL 2021 with a highest score of 91 not out with a strike rate of 129.09 for the tournament.

He is closely followed by Chennai Super Kings's rising star Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has 521 from 13 games.

ORANGE CAP

CSK are set to take on PBKS in Match 53 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (October 7).

The battle for the top batting honours will be an interesting sub plot in the match as CSK has already qualified for the play-offs.

IPL POINTS TABLE | RESULTS/FIXTURES

Third in the list of leading run scorers is Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, who has notched up 483 runs from 13 outings.

The Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 54 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the second game on Thursday.

KKR vs RR: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

While Royals are out of play-off reckoning, the Eoin Morgan led KKR have a strong chance of making the cut and a win on Thursday will help them in a long way in achieving it.

Meanwhile, RCB's seamer Harshal, with 29 sticks from 13 games, continues to be the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2021.

Second in the list is Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan (22 from 13) while Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah is third with 18 wickets from 13 matches.

PURPLE CAP

With the final round of group stage matches beginning on Thursday, the battle for Orange and Purple Caps is set to become more exciting as well as intriguing.

CSK vs PBKS Stats, Records preview: Bravo, Rahul, Mayank close in on milestones

The IPL 2021 play-off rounds will commence on Sunday (October 10).

CSK, DC and RCB are the teams to have qualified so far with a tussle going on for the fourth spot between KKR and MI.

Both KKR and MI have one game each left to play.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India-sanctioned global franchise-based T20 tournament will conclude at the Dubai International Stadium on October 15.

The IPL 2021 had started in India in April and had to be stopped midway due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country as well as breach in bio-bubble in the tournament.

It later resumed on September 19 at three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah -- in the UAE.