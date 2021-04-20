IPL 2021: Last two games we’ve adjusted to the conditions: Sam Curran after CSK’s win over RR

IPL Special Page

After being put into bat, the MS Dhoni-led Super Kings posted 188/9. But Royals are a team that have almost pulled off a 200+ run chase this season itself. But Chennai bowlers, led by Moeen Ali put up a skilful display at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday to inflict the second loss of the season to the Royals.

CSK all-rounder Sam Curran, who pocketed a two-wicket scalp said that after losing the opening game, the side has adjusted to the conditions and notched up two in a row.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Curran said, “Very good (to win)! We started off badly against Delhi, we didn’t adjust to the conditions that well. But the last games we’ve adjusted. The way we’ve played with our long batting line-up, it’s given that freedom.”

After their opening day loss at the Wankhede, the Super Kings are playing as well as they would play back home in Chennai.

With CSK performing equally well on the Wankhede pitch, Curran said, “I’ve actually never played for Chennai in Chennai, but from the chat in the group, the wicket’s been slow and suited us. Our whole middle order can bat anywhere, that gives you freedom. It’s good to be winning away from home. Jadeja’s fielding (four catches) was exceptional,” signed off Curran.

With Monday’s win, the Super Kings have now won two out of their three matches so far this season. The Chennai side will next take on the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (April 21).