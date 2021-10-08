IPL 2021: Lockie Ferguson, a dangerous T20 player, says KKR mentor David Hussey

Talking about mastering the playing conditions at Sharjah, Hussey said: "Firstly, it's never easy to play on these surfaces. I think, Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, and Nitish Rana showed their class once again and they have adapted accordingly.

''They know if they make it deep into batting innings they gonna make a decent target. For bowling, it's bowl as fast as you can on the stumps and we also have some world-class spinners."

The KKR chief mentor also provided an update on Andre Russell. "Andre Russell is just a game away, he had a fitness test yesterday. So, he might be pushing hard for the next few days to get back in the final 11 which will be a huge boost not only for us but also for the competition.

"Our spinners compliment the quicks. Lockie and Shivam Mavi have shown their class one again. Lockie is arguably one of the best T20 players in the world. He regularly executes his balls and tonight his first two overs changed the tempo and momentum of the game for us."

Hussey also shared his thoughts on watching the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday (October 8) as he said: "Yeah of course we gonna watch tomorrow night's game.

''We will watch it as a group as we normally do and start formulating some plans and yeah hopefully results go our way. Pretty much what I am looking forward to is the match [playoff] against RCB,'' he added.

Morgan waits on Russell's injury

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan said all-rounder Andre Russell has been working "incredibly" hard to recover from the injury.

Shivam Mavi picked four while Lockie Ferguson scalped three wickets as KKR thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs.

KKR have pretty much booked their place in the final four and Morgan has kept his fingers crossed over Russell's availability.

"A really strong performance today. Having aggressive players coming in in the middle order helped us kick. Shakib coming in and performing the way he has in the last two games has made replacing Andre Russell easier. He has contributed massively," said Morgan during the post-match presentation.

"We are taking it day by day with Russell, so he's working incredibly hard. Fingers crossed. I hope I can play golf tomorrow. I am not too attached to things as to what will happen and what won't happen. We have done everything tonight. We deserved to win," he added.

KKR scored 171/4 and then folded Rajasthan Royals for 85/10 in 16.1 overs. With this win, KKR have consolidated the fourth spot with 14 points.

"I don't think it could have got better. Losing the toss and batting was difficult. The start we got was fantastic. Gill and Iyer have been our shining light. To get 170 we thought was in a commanding position," said Morgan.